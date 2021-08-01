Taiwan president thanks Lithuania for vaccine donation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Saturday (July 31) expressed gratitude for Lithuania’s donation of 20,000 vaccine doses to Taiwan.

In a Facebook post, Tsai thanked the Lithuanian government for its support of Taiwan during the pandemic, as well as everyone in the intermediary parties and diplomatic teams that made the donation possible. She added that in the future, Taiwan will work hard to pay it forward with regard to global epidemic prevention cooperation.

The shipment of the AstraZeneca vaccines arrived at 10:33 a.m. on Saturday via a Turkish Airlines cargo plane. Customs and quarantine personnel completed an on-board inspection before the vaccines were sent to the cold storage logistics center for further inspection, CNA reported.

Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) also thanked the country on Facebook saying, “I am very grateful to Lithuania and every good friend who has stood up for Taiwan.” He added that Taiwan will set up its first representative office in Europe which features the word “Taiwan” in Lithuania.

"People who love freedom should take care of each other," Su said, adding, “Only when countries around the world are united can we overcome the epidemic.”