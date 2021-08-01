Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan president thanks Lithuania for vaccine donation

President Tsai pledges to continue promoting cooperation during pandemic

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/01 09:59
President Tsai Ing-wen

President Tsai Ing-wen (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Saturday (July 31) expressed gratitude for Lithuania’s donation of 20,000 vaccine doses to Taiwan.

In a Facebook post, Tsai thanked the Lithuanian government for its support of Taiwan during the pandemic, as well as everyone in the intermediary parties and diplomatic teams that made the donation possible. She added that in the future, Taiwan will work hard to pay it forward with regard to global epidemic prevention cooperation.

The shipment of the AstraZeneca vaccines arrived at 10:33 a.m. on Saturday via a Turkish Airlines cargo plane. Customs and quarantine personnel completed an on-board inspection before the vaccines were sent to the cold storage logistics center for further inspection, CNA reported.

Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) also thanked the country on Facebook saying, “I am very grateful to Lithuania and every good friend who has stood up for Taiwan.” He added that Taiwan will set up its first representative office in Europe which features the word “Taiwan” in Lithuania.

"People who love freedom should take care of each other," Su said, adding, “Only when countries around the world are united can we overcome the epidemic.”
Taiwan
Lithuania
vaccine donation
AZ
COVID-19
pandemic

RELATED ARTICLES

Nine authors win Taiwan Literature Awards
Nine authors win Taiwan Literature Awards
2021/07/31 18:27
Taiwan opposes easing restrictions on vaccinated travelers arriving from overseas
Taiwan opposes easing restrictions on vaccinated travelers arriving from overseas
2021/07/31 16:48
China’s threats have gained Taiwan international support
China’s threats have gained Taiwan international support
2021/07/31 15:39
Taiwan starts study on efficacy of mixing AZ, Moderna COVID vaccines
Taiwan starts study on efficacy of mixing AZ, Moderna COVID vaccines
2021/07/31 15:33
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases, no deaths
2021/07/31 14:28

Updated : 2021-08-01 11:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Retired Taiwan general tells military to overthrow DPP, surrender to China
Retired Taiwan general tells military to overthrow DPP, surrender to China
World waking up to fallacy of 'Chinese Taipei' compromise
World waking up to fallacy of 'Chinese Taipei' compromise
Italy's most popular newspaper shows Taiwan's name, flag on Olympic medal table
Italy's most popular newspaper shows Taiwan's name, flag on Olympic medal table
Duo grab Taiwan's second gold in men's badminton at Olympics
Duo grab Taiwan's second gold in men's badminton at Olympics
Taiwanese weightlifter could take bronze if China's Hou found doping
Taiwanese weightlifter could take bronze if China's Hou found doping
Taiwan opens up vaccine registration to foreigners without health insurance cards
Taiwan opens up vaccine registration to foreigners without health insurance cards
2 Taiwanese women get shot at gold in 25-meter pistol finals
2 Taiwanese women get shot at gold in 25-meter pistol finals
Taiwan still requires fully vaccinated arrivals to quarantine, except for Olympians
Taiwan still requires fully vaccinated arrivals to quarantine, except for Olympians
US House passes bill banning purchase of maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
US House passes bill banning purchase of maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
Taiwan reports 21 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 21 local COVID cases, no deaths