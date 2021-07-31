Duo grab Taiwan's second gold in men's badminton at Olympics

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Badminton - Men's Doubles - Medal Ceremony - MFS - Musashino Forest Sport Plaza, Tokyo, Japan – July 31, 202... Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Badminton - Men's Doubles - Medal Ceremony - MFS - Musashino Forest Sport Plaza, Tokyo, Japan – July 31, 2021. Gold medallist Wang Chi-Lin of Taiwan places the gold medal on teammate Lee Yang of Taiwan. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Badminton - Men's Doubles - Medal Ceremony - MFS - Musashino Forest Sport Plaza, Tokyo, Japan – July 31, 202... Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Badminton - Men's Doubles - Medal Ceremony - MFS - Musashino Forest Sport Plaza, Tokyo, Japan – July 31, 2021. Gold medallists Lee Yang of Taiwan and Wang Chi-Lin of Taiwan, silver medallists Li Junhui of China and Liu Yuchen of China and bronze medallists Aaron Chia of Malaysia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia stand on the podium. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Lee Yang (李洋) and Wang Chi-lin (王齊麟) gave Taiwan its second gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics by defeating Liu Yuchen (劉雨辰) and Li Junhui (李俊慧) of China in the badminton men’s doubles final Saturday (July 31).

The first set saw frequent ups and downs in the score but ended with a 21-18 victory for the Taiwanese duo over their No. 3-seeded adversaries. The second set saw a much more pronounced lead for Lee and Wang, who finished with a 21-12 score.

The victory improves upon Taiwan’s already record six medals at the Tokyo games, now giving the country a total of seven medals. Taiwan’s previous gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics was for women’s weightlifter Kuo Hsing-chun (郭婞淳), who flew home Saturday.

The country’s athletes have also won two silver and three bronze medals.