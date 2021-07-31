Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Duo grab Taiwan's second gold in men's badminton at Olympics

Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin whipped the Chinese pair in the final, Taiwan now holds record 7 medals

  1540
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/31 21:01
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Badminton - Men's Doubles - Medal Ceremony - MFS - Musashino Forest Sport Plaza, Tokyo, Japan – July 31, 202...
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Badminton - Men's Doubles - Medal Ceremony - MFS - Musashino Forest Sport Plaza, Tokyo, Japan – July 31, 202...

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Badminton - Men's Doubles - Medal Ceremony - MFS - Musashino Forest Sport Plaza, Tokyo, Japan – July 31, 202...

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Badminton - Men's Doubles - Medal Ceremony - MFS - Musashino Forest Sport Plaza, Tokyo, Japan – July 31, 202...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Lee Yang (李洋) and Wang Chi-lin (王齊麟) gave Taiwan its second gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics by defeating Liu Yuchen (劉雨辰) and Li Junhui (李俊慧) of China in the badminton men’s doubles final Saturday (July 31).

The first set saw frequent ups and downs in the score but ended with a 21-18 victory for the Taiwanese duo over their No. 3-seeded adversaries. The second set saw a much more pronounced lead for Lee and Wang, who finished with a 21-12 score.

The victory improves upon Taiwan’s already record six medals at the Tokyo games, now giving the country a total of seven medals. Taiwan’s previous gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics was for women’s weightlifter Kuo Hsing-chun (郭婞淳), who flew home Saturday.

The country’s athletes have also won two silver and three bronze medals.
gold medal
badminton
Tokyo Olympics
Lee Yang
Wang Chi-lin
badminton men's doubles

RELATED ARTICLES

Last gasp loss sees Lin Yun-ju return to Taiwan without singles medal
Last gasp loss sees Lin Yun-ju return to Taiwan without singles medal
2021/07/30 20:35
Taiwan badminton stars advance toward medals at Tokyo Olympics
Taiwan badminton stars advance toward medals at Tokyo Olympics
2021/07/30 20:33
Tech prowess lifts Taiwan weightlifter to Olympic gold
Tech prowess lifts Taiwan weightlifter to Olympic gold
2021/07/30 11:46
Italy's most popular newspaper shows Taiwan's name, flag on Olympic medal table
Italy's most popular newspaper shows Taiwan's name, flag on Olympic medal table
2021/07/30 11:13
Taiwan still requires fully vaccinated arrivals to quarantine, except for Olympians
Taiwan still requires fully vaccinated arrivals to quarantine, except for Olympians
2021/07/30 10:37

Updated : 2021-07-31 21:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese weightlifter could take bronze if China's Hou found doping
Taiwanese weightlifter could take bronze if China's Hou found doping
Retired Taiwan general tells military to overthrow DPP, surrender to China
Retired Taiwan general tells military to overthrow DPP, surrender to China
Taiwan opens up vaccine registration to foreigners without health insurance cards
Taiwan opens up vaccine registration to foreigners without health insurance cards
US House passes bill banning purchase of maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
US House passes bill banning purchase of maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
Italy's most popular newspaper shows Taiwan's name, flag on Olympic medal table
Italy's most popular newspaper shows Taiwan's name, flag on Olympic medal table
5 things to know about Delta variant
5 things to know about Delta variant
World waking up to fallacy of 'Chinese Taipei' compromise
World waking up to fallacy of 'Chinese Taipei' compromise
2 Taiwanese women get shot at gold in 25-meter pistol finals
2 Taiwanese women get shot at gold in 25-meter pistol finals
Taiwan still requires fully vaccinated arrivals to quarantine, except for Olympians
Taiwan still requires fully vaccinated arrivals to quarantine, except for Olympians
Taiwan's 'Goddess of Weightlifting' takes gold at Tokyo Games
Taiwan's 'Goddess of Weightlifting' takes gold at Tokyo Games