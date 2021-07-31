Taiwan’s badminton queen Tai Tzu-ying wins semifinal at Tokyo Olympics

Tai Tzu-ying defeated P.V. Sindhu in two sets Saturday to set up a fight for the gold against China's Chen Yufei Sunday. Tai Tzu-ying defeated P.V. Sindhu in two sets Saturday to set up a fight for the gold against China's Chen Yufei Sunday. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — World badminton No.1 Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) will face China’s Chen Yufei (陳雨菲) to compete for the gold Sunday (Aug. 1) as she defeated P.V. Sindhu of India in the women’s singles semifinal Saturday (July 31).

Tai won the first set 21-18 in 21 minutes, and the second and final set by 21-12. At the previous Olympics, in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, Sindhu had still succeeded in beating Tai, the Liberty Times noted.

While winning numerous international tournaments and ranking No.1 in the world, the Taiwanese badminton star had failed until now to nab a coveted Olympic medal. Already a celebrity in her native country with numerous television ads under her belt, on Sunday evening she will try and reach for the gold medal which has eluded her so far. Her Chinese rival, Chen, is currently ranked right behind her, No.2 in the world of badminton.