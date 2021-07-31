Low-pressure area to cover Taiwan for one week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The low-pressure area bringing rain to most parts of Taiwan over the weekend will remain next week, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said Saturday (July 31).

Local flooding, torrential rain and rock slides were reported from Kaohsiung City in the south to Hualien County on the east coast and New Taipei City in the north on Saturday. The foul weather coincided with the first weekend after the central government lowered the nation’s COVID-19 alert to Level 2 from Level 3, dampening expectations of crowds showing up at popular destinations.

In Pingtung County, the local government postponed its vaccination campaign until Thursday (Aug. 5) because of the threat posed by rain, reports said.

Forecasters said that unstable weather would cover all of Taiwan, with rainfall becoming stronger as the weekend progressed, CNA reported. Next week, south Taiwan will likely see rain all day, while other parts of the country experience afternoon thunderstorms and bouts of torrential rain.