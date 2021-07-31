Nine authors win Taiwan Literature Awards

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2021 Taiwan Literature Awards (台灣文學獎創作獎) ceremony was virtually hosted by the National Museum of Taiwan Literature (NMTL) on Saturday (July 31), awarding prizes to nine writers.

Out of 171 works submitted, 34 were nominated for awards, with nine winners. There are two winners in the category of Hakka poetry as well as in Mandarin novels written by indigenous persons, with one winner each in the categories of Taiwanese poetry, Taiwanese prose, Taiwanese novels, Hakka prose, screenplays, and Mandarin poetry written by indigenous persons, according to NMTL.

The Creative Awards cover literary works written in Taiwanese, Hakka, and Mandarin — including those written by indigenous writers — as well as a screenplay division, according to an NMTL press release. A total of 171 literary works were submitted this year, the highest in the awards' history, presenting a variety of themes ranging from love and family bonds to the White Terror period, according to Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te (李永得).



Best Taiwanese novel winner Wang Yung-cheng (王永成). (NMTL photo)

The best Taiwanese novel prize went to Wang Yung-cheng (王永成), who said that daily use of Taiwanese helps him with the good work; Chen Lung-ting (陳龍廷), who wrote prose for recording the words of his deceased father, won the award for Taiwanese prose; Huang Ming-feng (黃明峯) focused on a love story amid the Kuomintang's White Terror, which won the award for Taiwanese poetry.

The Taiwan Literature Awards are a form of paying tribute to literary masterpieces, appreciating the world filled with joy created by writers, said NMTL Curator Su Shuo-bin.

The awards have been organized by the NMTL since 2006. For a full list of the nominated works, refer to the museum's website.