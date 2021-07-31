Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

New Taipei continues to restrict visitors to scenic areas

Only half the spaces at public parking lots for scenic areas can be occupied

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/31 13:31
Visiting Wulai, New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih reminds the public about COVID restrictions. (CNA, New Taipei City Government photo)

Visiting Wulai, New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih reminds the public about COVID restrictions. (CNA, New Taipei City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On the first weekend following the lowering of Taiwan’s COVID-19 alert level, New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) reminded residents on Saturday (July 31) that the number of visitors to scenic areas is still limited to 50% of its original maximum.

On July 27, the central government ended the Level 3 alert it introduced on May 19 and returned to Level 2, but social distancing measures and other restrictions still remain in force.

During a visit to Wulai District, popular with tourists for its mountain scenery and Indigenous culture, Mayor Hou said he worried that during the weekend visitors would let their guard down, CNA reported.

Parking lots would allow a maximum of 50% of places to be occupied simultaneously, and only half the maximum amount of people would be allowed to enter the scenic areas, he said. Eating inside and taking off one’s mask to eat or drink while walking about were also still banned.

While most parts of Taiwan allowed indoor dining to resume on July 27 with special social distancing measures, New Taipei City and Taipei City did not follow suit but said they would announce a decision next week.
Level 2 COVID alert
COVID-19
New Taipei City
social distancing
COVID restrictions

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 21 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 21 local COVID cases, no deaths
2021/07/30 14:32
Taiwan's 1st-dose vaccination rate surpasses 30%
Taiwan's 1st-dose vaccination rate surpasses 30%
2021/07/30 12:36
Taiwan still requires fully vaccinated arrivals to quarantine, except for Olympians
Taiwan still requires fully vaccinated arrivals to quarantine, except for Olympians
2021/07/30 10:37
Taiwan opens up vaccine registration to foreigners without health insurance cards
Taiwan opens up vaccine registration to foreigners without health insurance cards
2021/07/29 18:32
5 things to know about Delta variant
5 things to know about Delta variant
2021/07/29 17:04

Updated : 2021-07-31 14:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese weightlifter could take bronze if China's Hou found doping
Taiwanese weightlifter could take bronze if China's Hou found doping
Retired Taiwan general tells military to overthrow DPP, surrender to China
Retired Taiwan general tells military to overthrow DPP, surrender to China
Taiwan opens up vaccine registration to foreigners without health insurance cards
Taiwan opens up vaccine registration to foreigners without health insurance cards
US House passes bill banning purchase of maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
US House passes bill banning purchase of maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
Italy's most popular newspaper shows Taiwan's name, flag on Olympic medal table
Italy's most popular newspaper shows Taiwan's name, flag on Olympic medal table
5 things to know about Delta variant
5 things to know about Delta variant
2 Taiwanese women get shot at gold in 25-meter pistol finals
2 Taiwanese women get shot at gold in 25-meter pistol finals
Taiwan still requires fully vaccinated arrivals to quarantine, except for Olympians
Taiwan still requires fully vaccinated arrivals to quarantine, except for Olympians
Taiwan reports 21 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 21 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan's 'Goddess of Weightlifting' takes gold at Tokyo Games
Taiwan's 'Goddess of Weightlifting' takes gold at Tokyo Games