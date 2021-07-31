Alexa
Lithuanian donation of 20,000 COVID vaccine doses arrives in Taiwan

Taiwan has purchased 80.81 million doses, excluding the 5.9 million doses pledged from other countries

  178
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/31 12:21
Lithuanian donation of 20,000 COVID vaccine doses arrives in Taiwan on Saturday.

Lithuanian donation of 20,000 COVID vaccine doses arrives in Taiwan on Saturday. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines pledged by Lithuania, totaling 20,000 doses, arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Saturday (July 31) morning.

A Turkish Airlines cargo plane touched down in Taoyuan at 10:34 a.m. after flying from Vilnius Airport, in the capital of Lithuania. The shots, which arrived two months ahead of schedule, will be moved to a cold storage logistics facility for inspection, wrote UDN.

The Baltic state announced in June the vaccine donation, being the first European country to do so. The move triggered a wave of reciprocal deeds from Taiwan, including food giant I-MEI gifting puff snacks, and a flood of Taiwanese providing cash donations to the country’s charities.

Slovakia and the Czech Republic followed suit, pledging earlier this month 10,000 and 30,000 doses to Taiwan, respectively. In addition, Japan has gifted Taiwan 3.34 AstraZeneca million doses, while the U.S. offered 2.5 million Moderna doses.

Apart from the aid, Taiwan has procured a total of 80.81 million doses itself from AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech (BNT), Moderna, Medigen, UBI, and COVAX.
Updated : 2021-07-31 13:32 GMT+08:00

