Jianguo flower market in Taipei now fully open

Market a weekend tourist hot spot boasting over 200 stalls

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/31 09:42
Jianguo Holiday Flower Market. (Taipei City Government photo)

Jianguo Holiday Flower Market. (Taipei City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Jianguo Holiday Flower Market in Taipei resumes business on Saturday (July 31) after months of closure and reduced services.

Epidemic prevention measures will be in place against the spread of COVID-19, including real-name registration, temperature measuring, and rigorous disinfection. Dining is banned inside the premises of the market.

Up to 3,800 visitors will be allowed as part of crowd control measures. Individuals are asked to maintain a social distance and follow the instructions of staff members, said the city’s Department of Economic Development.

Located at the intersection of Xinyi Road and Jianguo South Road and adjacent to Daan Forest Park, the marketplace is one of the biggest floral markets in the capital with an area of 8,000 square meters. It boasts over 200 stalls and sells fresh flowers, bonsais, seeds, fertilizers, and gardening instruments, attracting over 20,000 flower lovers during the weekend.

Jianguo Holiday Flower Market. (Taipei City Government photos)
Updated : 2021-07-31 11:38 GMT+08:00

