Last gasp loss sees Lin Yun-ju return to Taiwan without medal

'Silent Assassin' played fantastically but just failed to clinch bronze against Germany's Dimitrij Ovtcharov

  232
By Jules Quartly, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2021/07/30 20:35
Taiwan's Lin Yun-ju will return home without medal. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Lin Yun-ju (林昀儒) collapsed in the final game of a thrilling best-of-seven contest on Friday (July 30), in the men’s singles semifinal of the Tokyo Olympics.

It was the second bronze for Dimitrij Ovtcharov, after he came third at the London Olympics. The German sank to his knees on winning the match 4-3, with 69 points to 68 overall.

The 19-year-old left-hander Lin did his country proud but seemed to tire in the sixth game after he had a number of match points. He had his chance but came up short, losing 11-13, 11-9, 11-6, 4-11, 11-4, 13-15, and 7-11.

Known as the “Silent Assassin” because of his calm approach to the game, the loss will sting because he was so close to picking up a medal. Even so, he will return to Taiwan and his hometown of Yuanshan in Yilan County empty handed.

Lin, ranked number six in the world, took China’s Fan Zhendong (樊振東) all the way in his previous match for the right to play in the final, but again couldn’t quite make it, losing out 4-3. As of press time, Fan was playing China’s Olympic and world champion Ma Long (馬龍) in the final.
Lin Yun-ju
table tennis
Tokyo Olympics

Updated : 2021-07-30 21:56 GMT+08:00

