Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Factory COVID cluster infection in Taiwan's Chiayi rises to 11

Cluster infection breaks out at family ladder factory in Shuishang Township

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/30 16:09
Crews disinfect area near factory. (Chiayi County Government photo)

Crews disinfect area near factory. (Chiayi County Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A cluster infection at a factory in southwestern Taiwan's Chiayi County has risen to 11 cases.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) on Friday (July 30) announced that a cluster infection at a workplace in Chiayi County has risen to 11 people. Chen said the source of the infection may be north Taiwan.

The workplace has been shut down and all staff have been tested for the virus and placed in isolation. Thus far, 50 have tested negative for the disease, while seven more are awaiting the results of their tests.

According to a UDN report, the factory is a family-owned business that produces aluminum ladders in Shuishang Township's Nanhe Village. The company's products are reportedly sold at hypermarkets across the country.

Among those infected were the factory owner, his wife, other family members, and several factory workers. The cases range in age from five to 57. There are fears the cluster infection could spread because the workers are residents of other cities and townships in Chiayi, including Taibao City, Zhongpu Township, Lucao Township, and Meishan Township.

In response to the new outbreak, Chiayi County Government on Friday announced that all restaurants and night markets in the county will be limited to take out orders only. Public funerals and events organized by the county, city, and township governments will be canceled or postponed.
cluster infection
outbreak
Covid cases
Covid cluster infection
community transmission
local cases
Chiayi County
factory

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 16 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 16 local COVID cases, no deaths
2021/07/29 14:35
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, no deaths
2021/07/28 14:27
Taiwan reports 16 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 16 local COVID cases, 1 death
2021/07/27 14:21
Taiwan's Chiayi donates firefighting equipment to Somaliland
Taiwan's Chiayi donates firefighting equipment to Somaliland
2021/07/27 13:11
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases, no deaths
2021/07/26 14:30

Updated : 2021-07-30 17:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese weightlifter could take bronze if China's Hou found doping
Taiwanese weightlifter could take bronze if China's Hou found doping
Taiwan's 'Goddess of Weightlifting' takes gold at Tokyo Games
Taiwan's 'Goddess of Weightlifting' takes gold at Tokyo Games
Taiwan opens up vaccine registration to foreigners without health insurance cards
Taiwan opens up vaccine registration to foreigners without health insurance cards
China calls NHK's listing of Taiwan on Olympic medal table 'little tricks'
China calls NHK's listing of Taiwan on Olympic medal table 'little tricks'
US House passes bill banning purchase of maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
US House passes bill banning purchase of maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, no deaths
Canada's TSN displays Taiwan flag on Olympic medal table
Canada's TSN displays Taiwan flag on Olympic medal table
Photo of the Day: Wolf warrior diplomats howl over pic of Chinese weightlifter
Photo of the Day: Wolf warrior diplomats howl over pic of Chinese weightlifter
Taiwan rejects China's claim over it
Taiwan rejects China's claim over it
5 things to know about Delta variant
5 things to know about Delta variant