Factory COVID cluster infection in Taiwan's Chiayi rises to 11

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A cluster infection at a factory in southwestern Taiwan's Chiayi County has risen to 11 cases.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) on Friday (July 30) announced that a cluster infection at a workplace in Chiayi County has risen to 11 people. Chen said the source of the infection may be north Taiwan.

The workplace has been shut down and all staff have been tested for the virus and placed in isolation. Thus far, 50 have tested negative for the disease, while seven more are awaiting the results of their tests.

According to a UDN report, the factory is a family-owned business that produces aluminum ladders in Shuishang Township's Nanhe Village. The company's products are reportedly sold at hypermarkets across the country.

Among those infected were the factory owner, his wife, other family members, and several factory workers. The cases range in age from five to 57. There are fears the cluster infection could spread because the workers are residents of other cities and townships in Chiayi, including Taibao City, Zhongpu Township, Lucao Township, and Meishan Township.

In response to the new outbreak, Chiayi County Government on Friday announced that all restaurants and night markets in the county will be limited to take out orders only. Public funerals and events organized by the county, city, and township governments will be canceled or postponed.