Over 7,600 Taiwan couples granted infertility treatment subsidy in July

Taiwan scrambling to address extremely low fertility rates

  524
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/30 15:40
(Taiwan News, Wen Lee photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 7,636 couples applied for and were granted a subsidy in July to receive in vitro fertilization (IVF), as Taiwan endeavors to boost dwindling birth rates.

Subsidies for infertility treatment were expanded to cover all couples effective July 1, irrespective of their financial status, while only low-and-middle income families were eligible previously. The number of institutions offering the service has also been increased from 19 to 29, according to the Health Promotion Administration (HPA).

Married couples become eligible when one of them is a Taiwan citizen and the wife is below 45 years old. A medical certificate proving such a procedure is needed should also be provided.

Applicants from low-and-middle income households will get a maximum cash payment of NT$150,000 (US$5,363) for each IVF session. For others, up to NT$10,000 can be granted for the first session, with no more than NT$60,000 subsidy per treatment that follows.

More information on the IVF program can be found on the NPA website.

Taiwan registered negative population growth in 2020 for the first time in history, with 165,249 births and 173,156 deaths. The downward trend continued in the first half of 2021, which saw 74,609 births and 93,649 deaths.

Taiwan came in last in the CIA’s fertility rate report for 227 countries at 1.07 children per woman. As of June, Taiwan has a population of 23,487,509, according to the Ministry of the Interior’s Department of Household Registration.
