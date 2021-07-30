2021 Deloitte Hong Kong Technology Fast 20 & Rising Star Program open for applications

Rekindling Hong Kong's economic growth through innovation

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 30 July 2021 - The 2021 Deloitte Hong Kong Technology Fast 20 & Rising Star program (Deloitte Hong Kong Tech Fast Program) is open for applications.

This year, Deloitte is pleased to join forces with Strategic Partners Hong Kong Cyberport (Cyberport), Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) and Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund; Official Knowledge Partner, The Business School of The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST); and Diamond Sponsor, The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC). Other supporting organizations include Beyond Ventures, City University of Hong Kong's HK Tech 300, Greater Bay Area Homeland Investments, HKUST's Entrepreneurship Center, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University's Institute for Entrepreneurship, the Hong Kong Venture Capital and Private Equity Association, Hong Kong X-Tech Startup Platform, and SQ Capital.

Deloitte Hong Kong Tech Fast Program Lead Partner, Philip Law says, "Fast-growing technology companies are key drivers of Hong Kong's economic recovery and status as a transformation hub in the Greater Bay Area development blueprint. The program is one of the most objective rankings, recognizing the effort, dedication, and resilience of technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies. Since the launch of this year's program in mid-June, all of Hong Kong's new unicorns and many remarkable tech companies have submitted their applications. We expect more nominations to come in before the enrolment deadline."

HSBC's Managing Director, Head of Client Coverage, Commercial Banking, Hong Kong, Thomas Elliott says, "HSBC is committed to supporting the next generation of high-growth and innovation businesses. It is our pleasure to recognise these Hong Kong enterprises with strong potential through Deloitte Tech Fast, and help them capture the opportunities presented by the new economy in the GBA."

Now in its 3rd year in Hong Kong, Deloitte Tech Fast identifies fast-growing companies, recognizing their creativity, innovation, and high business potential; while providing a platform to promote their market eminence, meet successful peers, and connect with investors. Past winners include WeLab, SenseTime, GOGOX, Klook, unicorns in Hong Kong and companies from vanguard segments including internet, software, new media, new energy, life sciences, and robotics. With its extensive coverage of technology companies and Deloitte's stringent evaluation methodology, Deloitte Tech Fast Program is known as "the Oscars for high technology companies".

Deloitte Tech Fast welcomes applications from fast-growing companies and technology firms in Hong Kong and Macau with at least three years of business operations and operating revenue of at least HKD1,200,000 for the 2018 fiscal year. With a shorter business history, companies can join Deloitte Hong Kong Rising Star by providing a written description of their backgrounds, management teams, core competencies, business models, products, technologies, industries and market recognition.

For more details about Deloitte Tech Fast and how to enrol, visit here. The deadline for enrolment is 15 August 2021.

