'Nine Frog Acrobats' at Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake ready for tourists

A new pathway takes visitors closer to the "Nine Frog Acrobats." (CNA, Sun Moon Lake Scenic Area photo). A new pathway takes visitors closer to the "Nine Frog Acrobats." (CNA, Sun Moon Lake Scenic Area photo).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A statue of nine stacked frogs at Sun Moon Lake in central Taiwan, which is used by the media to symbolize the severity of a drought, has a new observation platform, reports said Friday (July 30).

The “Nine Frog Acrobats” statue emerged completely from the water in March as Taiwan experienced a severe drought. However, when visitors return to the area Saturday (July 31), they will only see the top frog sticking out of the water, CNA reported.

Over the past few months, the travel industry in Taiwan has suffered because of COVID-19, limiting the size of tour groups to nine people. In the meantime, Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area management started repair work on a path for visitors to see the frogs.

The project has been completed just in time to allow larger tour groups to visit the Nantou County landmark, after the government lowered the COVID alert level from July 27. The new path will allow visitors to take a wide variety of pictures featuring the frogs and Mount Huguang, while those staying at home can admire the statue via a webcam from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Before the repairs, there was a danger of slipping on the wet floor when the water was high. Also, because of the distance from the frog statue, some visitors would climb over the railing to take pictures during drought conditions.