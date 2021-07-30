Taiwan reports 21 local COVID cases, no deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (July 30) reported 21 new local COVID-19 cases, a slight increase from the 16 reported the previous day.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 25 new coronavirus cases, including 21 local and four imported infections. The CECC did not announce any deaths from the disease, leaving the COVID death toll at 787.

Local cases

The latest local cases include 14 males and seven females between the ages of 10 and 80, with the dates of symptom onset and testing ranging from July 24-28. As for the distribution of these cases, there were nine in Chiayi County, seven in Taipei City, four in New Taipei City, and one in Kaohsiung City.

Epidemiological investigations determined that of these, 18 are from known sources, two are from unknown sources, and one is under investigation. Investigations are ongoing to clarify the source of the infections.

Quarantine numbers

Chen pointed out that among the 14,420 cases announced between May 11 and July 28, 12,817, or 88.9%, have been released from quarantine.

Imported cases

According to Chen, the four imported cases reported on Friday included two males and two females ranging in age from under 10 to over 50. Three are Taiwanese citizens, while one is from the U.S.

They arrived in Taiwan from the U.S., the Philippines, and Indonesia between July 1 and July 29.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 2,021,090 COVID-19 tests, with 2,004,528 coming back negative. Out of the 15,662 confirmed cases, 1,266 were imported, 14,343 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 108 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 787 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 779 deaths from local infections, 392 were in New Taipei; 295 in Taipei; 27 in Keelung; 24 in Taoyuan; 14 in Changhua County; 11 in Hsinchu County; four in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Taitung, Yunlin, and Nantou counties as well as in Kaohsiung. The eight other deaths were imported cases.