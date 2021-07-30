Kerry Logistics Network Extends Coverage in Latin America with New Office in Peru

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 30 July 2021 - Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics Network'; Stock Code 0636.HK) is extending its coverage in Latin America by opening an office in Lima, Peru, increasing the number of countries and territories in its global network to 60. Having commenced operations in July 2021, Kerry Logistics Peru S.A.C. ('Kerry Logistics Peru') extends Kerry Logistics Network's presence in Latin America, boosting its international freight forwarding capability and tapping into the Peruvian export trade.





Kerry Logistics Peru offers a range of supply chain solutions from air and ocean freight to customs clearance and domestic transportation across the country. Its target markets include the mining industry, apparel, automotive, high-tech as well as pharmaceutical. For the mining industry, which constitutes Peru's principal source of economic growth as the world's second largest producer of copper, silver and zinc, the Peru team will provide dedicated air and ocean freight for import and export as well as transporting of mining equipment and component parts. The Lima office is also well-placed to provide export services to Peruvian apparel manufacturers for the distribution of high-quality cotton products to international brands and fine alpaca garments to the world. In addition, the team provides industrial project logistics solutions to the oil & gas, renewables, power & energy sectors.





William Ma, Group Managing Director of Kerry Logistics Network, said, "The opening of the new Peru office marks a significant move for Kerry Logistics Network to expand our network in Latin America. Leveraging our extensive network and expertise in Asia, we are well-positioned to capitalise on the trade between Peru and China, which is currently Peru's biggest export trader. Our strengthened foothold in the Americas, including the connections from Huntsville, Alabama, and Miami, Florida in the US to Latin America, will facilitate intercontinental transportation of goods in the wake of massive disruptions to the global supply chains."





Kerry Logistics Network has vast experience in the Latin American market with wide airport and port coverage, bonded warehousing capacity and domestic door-to-door delivery solutions.





About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and the strongest coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal), industrial project logistics, to cross-border e-commerce, last-mile fulfilment and infrastructure investment.





With a global presence across 60 countries and territories, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$53 billion in 2020 and is the largest international logistics company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

