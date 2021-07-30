Taiwan envoy to San Francisco apologizes for claim to represent China

Taiwan envoy in San Francisco Scott Lai addresses the TCCNA on June 19. (Facebook, Taiwan in San Francisco photo) Taiwan envoy in San Francisco Scott Lai addresses the TCCNA on June 19. (Facebook, Taiwan in San Francisco photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s representative in San Francisco has apologized for claiming to represent the government of China in a speech before a Taiwan organization, reports said Friday (July 30).

Scott Lai (賴銘琪) said he made the mistake while addressing the annual meeting of the Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce of North America (TCCNA) on June 19, CNA reported. In his speech he praised the group for its efforts to promote diplomacy, with two references to China's government generating heated discussions among the audience, the report said.

Lai first expressed his thanks to the organization “in the name of the government of China” and then repeated the same phrase when congratulating its new chief executive.

In an apology Friday, Lai said he would be careful not to commit the same error again, adding he loves Taiwan and was determined to defend its sovereignty. He explained his mistake and his efforts to set things right to Taiwanese Americans, he said.

Lai’s 32 years of diplomatic service includes postings in Atlanta and Boston and a term as director general of the Department of NGO International Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), until he was posted to San Francisco in August 2020.