2 Taiwanese women get shot at gold in 25-meter pistol finals

Taiwanese women aim for first medal in Olympic shooting history

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/30 13:26
Wu Chia-Ying, Tien Chia-chen. (CNA photos)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Taiwanese athletes have made the finals for the women's 25-meter pistol competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

In the second day of competition on Friday morning (July 30), Tien Chia-chen (田家榛) and Wu Chia-ying (吳佳穎) placed 5th and 7th, respectively. This gives them a shot to aim for Taiwan's first Olympic shooting medals in the finals slated for 2 p.m. on Friday.

Although Wu and Tien were unable to make the cut in the women's 10-meter pistol competition, they were able to redeem themselves in the 25-meter pistol on Friday. In the precision category on Thursday, Wu fired 98 in the first round, 96 in the second round, and 95 in the third round, for a total score of 289, placing her 14th.

That same day, Tien shot 98, 95, and 98 for a total score of 291, putting her in 10th. In the rapid category on Friday, Wu shot a 98, 98, and 99, for a total of 295, with her grand total for the two days reaching 584.

Tien in the rapid category fired a 97, 97, and 99, for a total of 293, with her grand total for the two days also hitting 584. Although four competitors tied with the same cumulative score of 584, because Tien had 24 inner 10s and Wu had 22 inner 10s, they finished 5th and 7th, respectively.
Updated : 2021-07-30 15:51 GMT+08:00

