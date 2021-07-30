Taiwan's 1st-dose vaccination rate surpasses 30%

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Thursday (July 29) that over 30% percent of the population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said Thursday afternoon that 30.97% of people nationwide had received the first dose of a COVID vaccine. He said that this is the equivalent of 32.31 doses per 100 people.

On Wednesday (July 28) alone, 238,111 people were vaccinated, with 222,656 receiving the AstraZeneca (AZ) jab. Of these, 202,660 received the first dose, while 19,996 received the second.

That same day, 16,155 received a dose of the Moderna vaccine. Of these recipients, 10,751 received their first jab, while 5,404 got their second.

Chen explained that as of Wednesday, a total of 7,588,692 vaccine doses had been administered, including 7,273,091 first doses and 315,601 second doses. This means that 30.97% of Taiwan's population of 23,487,509 has received the first dose, while 1.34% is fully vaccinated.



Taiwanese getting vaccinated on July 29. (CNA photo)

Thus far, 4,633,996 doses of AZ and 2,954,696 doses of Moderna have been administered.

By 1 p.m. on Thursday, 9,774,663 people had signed up on the nation's online vaccine registration platform. This includes 2,267,339 additional registrations since the platform reopened on Tuesday (July 27).

In terms of favored brands, 3,825,287, or 39.13% of registrants, had said they prefer Moderna. Those who had specifically selected AZ accounted for 533,138, or 5.46% of registrants, while only 115,741, or 1.18%, had opted solely for the domestically developed Medigen jab.

When it comes to those open to multiple brands, 4,734,036, or 48.43%, had checked both AZ and Moderna, while 453,519, or 4.64%, had selected all three vaccines. There were 91,446 people who had chosen both Moderna and Medigen by Thursday, accounting for 0.94%.

Only 21,496, or 0.22%, had selected both AZ and Medigen. Those who had only opted for Medigen or included it among their choices amounted to 682,202, with 401,435 having made their selection after the system relaunched on Tuesday.