Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Tech prowess lifts Taiwan weightlifter to Olympic gold

Taiwan deploys technology to help athletes enhance performance

  253
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/30 11:46
Kuo Hsing-Chun of Taiwan competes in the women's 59kg weightlifting event, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo.

Kuo Hsing-Chun of Taiwan competes in the women's 59kg weightlifting event, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Technology has helped Taiwan's weightlifters shine at the Tokyo Olympics.

Amis Indigenous weightlifter Kuo Hsing-chun (郭婞淳) clinched gold in the women’s 59 kilogram weightlifting event on July 27 with 103 kg in the snatch and 133 kg in the clean and jerk, smashing three Olympic records. Behind her success lies a years-long pursuit for precision sports science, wrote CNA.

As part of a Ministry of Science and Technology-led project researching precision sports, the country’s weightlifters have received a boost to their training via a technology that analyzes the barbell path, or trajectory. The project was launched in 2018 with NT$240 million (US$8.59 million) of investment.

By tracking the motion of lifts using artificial intelligence, the technology helps athletes improve their performance through making adjustments in force and velocity. The computerized system also assists in determining the athlete’s condition, if signs of fatigue appear.

Meanwhile, the shock-absorbing, noise-reducing drop pads developed by the team in partnership with Academic Sinica helps mitigate hearing impairment and the likelihood of accidents caused by the weight plates. The mats are made from materials used to manufacture defense equipment, according to Ho Wei-hua (何維華), leader of the project and a professor at the University of Taipei’s Graduate Institute of Sports Equipment Technology.

Tech prowess lifts Taiwan weightlifter to Olympic gold
Kuo Hsing-chu competes in women's 59 kg weightlifting event at 2020 Summer Olympics on July 27, 2021. (AP photo)

Tech prowess lifts Taiwan weightlifter to Olympic gold
Kuo during training. (Instagram photo)
weightlifting
weightlifter
Kuo Hsing-chun
Olympics
Tokyo Olympics
Olympic

RELATED ARTICLES

Photo of the Day: Taiwan's 'Goddess of Weightlifting' immortalized
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's 'Goddess of Weightlifting' immortalized
2021/07/29 17:09
Taiwanese badminton doubles players enter Olympic semifinals for 1st time in history
Taiwanese badminton doubles players enter Olympic semifinals for 1st time in history
2021/07/29 16:32
Russia's state-run news agency shows Taiwan flag on medal table
Russia's state-run news agency shows Taiwan flag on medal table
2021/07/29 12:50
Native Hawaiian woman wins 1st Olympic gold medal in surfing
Native Hawaiian woman wins 1st Olympic gold medal in surfing
2021/07/28 19:01
Canada's TSN displays Taiwan flag on Olympic medal table
Canada's TSN displays Taiwan flag on Olympic medal table
2021/07/28 13:21

Updated : 2021-07-30 13:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese weightlifter could take bronze if China's Hou found doping
Taiwanese weightlifter could take bronze if China's Hou found doping
Taiwan's 'Goddess of Weightlifting' takes gold at Tokyo Games
Taiwan's 'Goddess of Weightlifting' takes gold at Tokyo Games
China calls NHK's listing of Taiwan on Olympic medal table 'little tricks'
China calls NHK's listing of Taiwan on Olympic medal table 'little tricks'
US House passes bill banning purchase of maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
US House passes bill banning purchase of maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan opens up vaccine registration to foreigners without health insurance cards
Taiwan opens up vaccine registration to foreigners without health insurance cards
Canada's TSN displays Taiwan flag on Olympic medal table
Canada's TSN displays Taiwan flag on Olympic medal table
Photo of the Day: Wolf warrior diplomats howl over pic of Chinese weightlifter
Photo of the Day: Wolf warrior diplomats howl over pic of Chinese weightlifter
Taiwan rejects China's claim over it
Taiwan rejects China's claim over it
Vaccine registration site now has option for Taiwan-made jab
Vaccine registration site now has option for Taiwan-made jab