Taiwan still requires fully vaccinated arrivals to quarantine, except for Olympians

Quarantine waived for Taiwanese Olympic athletes returning from Tokyo

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/30 10:37
Taiwanese athletes return from Tokyo Olympics. (Sports Administration photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwanese health authorities on Thursday (July 29) ruled out the possibility of a quarantine waiver for arrivals who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, with the exception of the country's Olympic athletes.

All arrivals are required to self-isolate in centralized quarantine centers or COVID-19 hotels regardless of their vaccination status. PCR and rapid testing are also mandatory throughout the quarantine period.

The only exceptions are Taiwanese athletes returning from the Tokyo Olympics. No quarantine is required for fully vaccinated Olympians who have received their second shot at least 14 days before arriving, though they are subject to “reinforced” self-health monitoring for two weeks.

This means the athletes will be staying at COVID hotels for one week, receive a PCR test, and afterward be able to choose where they spend the rest of their health monitoring period, according to the Sports Administration.

Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) chief Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) explained that the athletes have been under strict surveillance throughout their time in Japan and will be isolated if they have come into contact with a COVID case. The level of infection control for them is different from that of ordinary arrivals, he stressed.

Taiwan cannot afford relaxed border rules in the face of menacing new COVID-19 variants, Chen added. The country has yet to implement a vaccine passport policy, as the issue involves taking into account international practices and the right to freedom of movement.
