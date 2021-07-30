Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

K-pop Belts Out Another Record on Twitter with the Highest Number of Tweets in a Year

By Twitter, Inc., Media OutReach
2021/07/30 08:00

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - Media OutReach - 30 July 2021 - K-pop continues to dominate the conversation on Twitter globally, even during unprecedented times. Fans turn to Twitter to connect with their favorite K-pop artists and the #KpopTwitter community around the world. In the recent year between the period from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021, there were 7.5 billion Tweets about K-pop, setting yet another record for the most number of Tweets annually related to K-pop.


K-pop Belts Out Another Record on Twitter with the Highest Number of Tweets in a Year


K-pop Belts Out Another Record on Twitter with the Highest Number of Tweets in a Year


K-pop conversations around the world: Countries Tweeting the most about K-pop

Passionate and vibrant #KpopTwitter conversations continue to reverberate around the world as K-pop fans connect with each other. Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, South Korea, and the United States are the top countries with the highest number of K-pop related Tweets.

K-pop Belts Out Another Record on Twitter with the Highest Number of Tweets in a Year


K-pop popularity continues to grow: Countries with the most K-pop fans on Twitter

From Asia Pacific to South America, the global K-pop fanbase continues to grow on Twitter. Peru and Colombia join the top 20 countries list with the most number of people Tweeting about K-pop.


K-pop Belts Out Another Record on Twitter with the Highest Number of Tweets in a Year


Introducing the most discussed K-pop artists

For the first time, we are announcing the top 20 most talked about K-pop artists so that fans can celebrate their favorite artists on Twitter. BTS (@BTS_twt), NCT (@NCTsmtown), BLACKPINK (@BLACKPINK), and EXO (@weareoneEXO) are among the most discussed groups.


Newcomer TREASURE (@treasuremembers), who debuted just in August last year, emerged fifth on the inaugural list in a spectacular entrance. Since August 2020, TREASURE have already conducted four #TwitterBlueroom Live Q&A sessions across six months while actively engaging with their fans on Twitter. Similarly, new boy band ENHYPEN (@ENHYPEN) that only debuted in late November last year is ranked seventh.


K-pop Belts Out Another Record on Twitter with the Highest Number of Tweets in a Year


Here are the most Retweeted Tweets from each of the Top 5 most discussed K-pop artists (*Period: 2020.07.01 ~ 2021.06.30)

● BTS: https://twitter.com/BTS_twt/status/1303343927676731392

● NCT: https://twitter.com/NCTsmtown/status/1308330220563308546

● BLACKPINK: https://twitter.com/BLACKPINK/status/1366402849685590022

● EXO: https://twitter.com/weareoneEXO/status/1391770182922629123

● TREASURE: https://twitter.com/treasuremembers/status/1406584320760770562

Twitter Blueroom LIVE program connects artists with fans in the new normal

#TwitterBlueroom continues to connect fans globally to their favorite K-pop artists by bringing exclusive interviews and Q&A sessions for them to get closer to their idols. From 2PM (@follow_2PM), a second-generation K-pop group with a comeback after five years, to third-generation Kpop groups like DAY6 (@day6official) and iKON (@YG_iKONIC), artists and K-culture leaders engaged with their fans in real time on #TwitterBlueroom. ITZY (@ITZYofficial), one of the hottest K-pop girl groups, hosted a LIVE Q&A with over one million viewers while JUSTB (@JUSTB_Official), who just debuted last month, did so via a showcase live-streamed on #TwitterBlueroom, bringing fans from all over the world together virtually.

Watch these Blueroom sessions again:

● 2PM (@follow_2PM) 7/3: https://twitter.com/follow_2PM/status/1411263519912173572

● DAY6 (@day6official) 7/2: https://twitter.com/day6official/status/1410885968211726339

● iKON(@YG_iKONIC) 3/5: https://twitter.com/YG_iKONIC/status/1367671185656279044?s=20

● ITZY (@ITZYofficial) 5/2: https://twitter.com/ITZYofficial/status/1388795702390628357

● JUST B (@JUSTB_Official) 6/30: https://twitter.com/JUSTB_Official/status/1410191562143789064

YeonJeong Kim, Head of Global K-pop Partnerships at Twitter, said, "Whether they are global powerhouses or emerging stars, K-pop fans are talking about and engaging with their favourite artists regularly on #KpopTwitter. Culturally, we have seen the phenomenal rise of K-pop across the world, but this trend is not new on Twitter as we have experienced the growth in conversation first-hand. We will continue to work with artists and their labels to bring more content for the K-pop community."

In 2021, K-pop is bigger than ever – there is always something happening on #KpopTwitter, from #TwitterSpaces to #TwitterBlueroom, and more. If you missed an event, catch up on what has happened on the Twitter blog. Here are some of the top moments from 2021 so far:

#SMTOWN_LIVE delivered a message of Hope... Generated 12 M Tweets!

SEOTAIJI concert "Quiet Night" grabbed 3.2M viewers worldwide on Twitter

Twitter brings #FanTweets to #Kpop starting with #BLACKPINK #ROSÉ

#BTS_Butter spread Twitter with 300M Tweets globally in 1 month

88rising #AsiaRisingTogether livestream on Twitter to #StopAsianHate

Kpop Generation Analysis: BTS set an example for the 4th gen on Twitter

World Music Day Celebration #KpopTwitter Campaign

3 of the top 5 most listened-to Twitter Spaces are K-pop artists (GOT7 Bambam, NCT, TWICE)


Join the #KpopTwitter conversation with other fans and your favorite K-pop idols today!


About Twitter, Inc.

Twitter is what's happening and what people are talking about right now. To learn more, visit Social Media Iconabout.twitter.com and follow Social Media Icon@Twitter and Social Media Icon@TwitterKorea. Let's talk.


#Twitter

Updated : 2021-07-30 08:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese weightlifter could take bronze if China's Hou found doping
Taiwanese weightlifter could take bronze if China's Hou found doping
Taiwan's 'Goddess of Weightlifting' takes gold at Tokyo Games
Taiwan's 'Goddess of Weightlifting' takes gold at Tokyo Games
China calls NHK's listing of Taiwan on Olympic medal table 'little tricks'
China calls NHK's listing of Taiwan on Olympic medal table 'little tricks'
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, no deaths
US House passes bill banning purchase of maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
US House passes bill banning purchase of maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
Taiwan opens up vaccine registration to foreigners without health insurance cards
Taiwan opens up vaccine registration to foreigners without health insurance cards
Photo of the Day: Wolf warrior diplomats howl over pic of Chinese weightlifter
Photo of the Day: Wolf warrior diplomats howl over pic of Chinese weightlifter
Taiwan rejects China's claim over it
Taiwan rejects China's claim over it
Canada's TSN displays Taiwan flag on Olympic medal table
Canada's TSN displays Taiwan flag on Olympic medal table
Vaccine registration site now has option for Taiwan-made jab
Vaccine registration site now has option for Taiwan-made jab