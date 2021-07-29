Taiwan opens up vaccine registration to foreigners without health insurance cards

A man receives a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, at a mass coronavirus vaccination centre held in Arsenal's Emirates Stadium, in north London June 25,... A man receives a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, at a mass coronavirus vaccination centre held in Arsenal's Emirates Stadium, in north London June 25, 2021. (AP)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced on Thursday (July 29) that it is now allowing three categories of foreigners who do not have National Health Insurance (NHI) cards to register to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Taiwan.

Although Taiwan's official vaccine registration platform has been online since July 8, the requirement to enter an NHI card to fill out the registration form has prevented foreign residents of Taiwan who do not have such cards to apply for vaccination. On several occasions, reporters have asked the CECC during press conferences when such foreign nationals would be eligible to apply for vaccinations, but the response was always that the center was looking into the matter, without giving a timeline for action.

During a press conference on Thursday, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that there are now alternative methods for three categories of foreigners who are legally residing in Taiwan to register for vaccinations. In the case of foreign nationals, they can submit their Alien Resident Certificate (ARC) number or visitor visa number along with their passport number.

Residents from China, Macau, or Hong Kong can enter their UI number and entry/exit number. People with a Taiwan ID but without household registration can submit their UI number and entry/exit permit or their UI number and entry permit number.

1. Foreigners:

Alien Resident Certificate (ARC) number or visitor visa number and passport number.

2. Residents from China, Macau, or Hong Kong:

UI number and entry/exit permit number.

3. Taiwan nationals without household registration:

UI number and entry/exit permit number or UI number and entry permit number.

Chen stressed that initially, these persons will only be able to register their contact information and vaccine brand preferences. Once this information has been provided, Chen said the CECC will carry out an assessment of the need among the foreign community.

Chen pointed out that only if these foreign residents fill out the registration form can they be certain how many are in need of vaccination. He then reminded the public that vaccinations will be provided based on the availability of brands selected and the center's plan for the delivery of the vaccines to different demographic groups.

To register for vaccination, visit the 1922.gov.tw website and click the button titled "register" on the blue box on the left (登記). For those who do not have an NHI card, first enter one's ARC number, visitor visa number, or UI number.

Next, residents from China, Macau, or Hong Kong, or Taiwan nationals should click the radio button that reads "China, Hong Kong, Macau persons/no household registration Taiwanese nationals" (陸港澳人士/無戶籍國民) and enter the entry/exit permit number. Other foreign residents should click the radio button next to "foreigners" (外國人) and enter their passport number.

In either case, enter the CAPTCHA code displayed on the right. Lastly, click "perform identity authentication" (執行身份認證) and follow the instructions provided in the subsequent screens.

More detailed instructions for registering for vaccinations can be found in this English guide for using the platform.



Methods for three categories of foreigners who can register for vaccinaton. (CECC image)