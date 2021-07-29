Alexa
Taiwan harbor worker reported cigarette smuggling to authorities despite bribe

Port employee turned down offer of NT$300,000 for his silence

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/29 17:39
Kaohsiung harbor (Wikicommons, Tommy Lan photo). 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A harbor worker in Kaohsiung City turned down NT$300,000 (US$10,700) to look the other way when smuggled cigarettes arrived, and he reported the fact to the authorities, reports said Thursday (July 29).

The Kaohsiung District Prosecutors Office charged two men for trying to smuggle cigarettes valued at a total of NT$25 million into the country, UDN reported.

The plot dated back to Aug. 2020, when the manager of a trading company imported a container full of cabbages from China and left it in a refrigerated area near a pier to be substituted by a container with smuggled cigarettes. However, a harbor worker named Chien (簡) stopped a truck involved in the plot due to suspicious movements around the pier.

The plotters offered him NT$300,000 to keep quiet, but instead, Chien reported his suspicions to the port authorities. Inside one of the containers, police found 435,000 packets of cigarettes that the group was preparing to move from the harbor past customs into Kaohsiung.

The manager of the trading company denied any knowledge of the smuggling, saying he had been acting on behalf of another man, but as he was unable to provide any details about that person, he was also indicted for violations of the Tobacco and Alcohol Administration Act.
smuggling
cigarette smuggling
Kaohsiung
Kaohsiung Harbor
Kaohsiung District Prosecutors Office
Tobacco and Alcohol Administration Act

