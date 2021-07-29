Alexa
Taipei announces guidelines for future indoor dining

Restaurants cannot seat more than 50 people inside, tables must have partitions for group diners

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/29 17:21
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei City Government on Thursday (July 29) announced guidelines for future indoor dining, CNA reported.

During Thursday’s COVID-19 briefing, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said that the ban on indoor dining will only be lifted once the weekly average of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the capital city drops below 10 and cases with unknown infection sources fall to less than two.

Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) said the city government will announce its decision on indoor dining on Friday (July 30) at the earliest. If indoor dining is allowed, then the actual policy will be implemented next Tuesday (Aug. 2) so that restaurants will have three days to prepare for their reopening, Ko said.

Once dining in is permitted, customers indoors cannot exceed 50, while an outdoor dining space can have up to 100 customers, according to Ko. If the maximum number of diners must go over the limit, the restaurant will have to file a report with the city’s Department of Health at least three days in advance.

According to Thursday's announcement, foods served must be primarily individual meals. If dishes of a set menu for multiple people or an all-you-can-eat buffet are served, restaurant workers must portion the dishes for each customer at the table or serve food at buffets.

In addition, there must be partitions for tables shared by multiple customers, or seats must be arranged in a way that complies with social distancing. There also must be 1.5 meters of distance between tables, according to the report.

If any customers or employees are confirmed to have contracted the virus, the restaurant in question must suspend operation for three days, and when reopened, suspend indoor dining for 11 days, per CNA.

(Taipei City Government photo)
