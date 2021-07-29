Alexa
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's 'Goddess of Weightlifting' immortalized

Taiwanese photographer creates portrait for weightlifting gold medalist Kuo Hsing-chun

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/29 17:09
Portait of Kuo Hsing-chun. (Masai Kyo image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — To celebrate the gold medal victory by Taiwan's "Goddess of Weightlifting" Kuo Hsing-chun (郭婞淳) on Tuesday (July 27), renowned Taipei photographer and illustrator Masai Kyo created this piece showing her in action.

The illustration is part of a series of images the artist has created to showcase Taiwan's Olympic athletes. When asked about his inspiration for these works, he told Taiwan News that the Olympics are an important celebration of sports.

He said for Taiwan in particular, "it is an opportunity to unite the people of the whole country." He added that it is his hope that he can "interpret these heroes in a style that is full of Taiwanese power because they deserve the best encouragement!"

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared the portrait of Kuo on Tuesday congratulating her on the win and lauded her as the "pride of Taiwan." The post soon gained 11,000 likes, 569 shares, and 205 comments.

Portrait of Kuo Hsing-chun. (Masai Kyo)

More examples of the series on Team Taiwan athletes can be seen on The Lovely World Facebook page:
