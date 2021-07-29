Alexa
Taiwan's Kinmen County to hand out cash, vouchers as COVID relief

Island county plans NT$3,000 in cash and NT$3,000 in vouchers for each resident

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/29 16:38
Kinmen County prepares cash and vouchers for its residents (CNA, National Kinmen University photo).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In an effort to boost the local economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government of the outlying island of Kinmen said Thursday (July 29) it will hand out NT$3,000 (US$107) in cash and NT$3,000 worth of vouchers to every citizen.

The cash payments will be made as soon as the Kinmen County Council approves the budget, while the vouchers will be issued after the current Level 2 COVID alert is lowered to Level 1, UDN reported.

Kinmen County Magistrate Yang Cheng-wu (楊鎮浯) described the first phase as emergency aid to save businesses while the second phase is designed to boost consumer spending and revive the local economy. However, he was unable to announce a timetable for the program.

Calls for stimulus vouchers have been rising as the central government ended a Level 3 alert on July 27, allowing many businesses to reopen be it under restrictions requiring social distancing and limits to the number of people inside. Taiwan’s top academic institution, the Academia Sinica, on Wednesday (July 28) voiced its support for vouchers.

Yang estimated the total budget for his new proposals and for previously implemented relief programs at NT$900 million. The list includes financial aid to the unemployed, training and job subsidies, help for students with unemployed parents, and cuts in taxes and tariffs. The population of Kinmen County is 139,440 residents as of 2019, according to the Kinmen County Government.
2021-07-29

