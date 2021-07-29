Taiwan Indigenous village blocking tourists from local sites due to COVID concerns

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A tribal village in eastern Taiwan has decided to continue operating a checkpoint on the highway leading to Lake Jiaming and other local attractions until Aug. 15 to keep out tourists.

Lidao Village in Taitung County’s Haiduan Township made the decision as a COVID precaution, despite the national pandemic alert being lowered to Level 2 on Tuesday (July 27) and after many trails across the country reopened, CNA reported.

According to the report, a tribal council meeting determined the village would continue to operate the checkpoint on the South Cross-Island Highway that passes through their village. In place since May 18, the roadblock has closed off the only way to Lake Jiaming, Mt. Jiemaosi, and the Lisong Hot Spring.

The village has also decided to keep its bed and breakfasts, stores, and local specialty shops closed until Aug. 15.

Tribal council head Chiu Chiang-yung (邱強永) said that the checkpoint has been manned by villagers and tribal cadre members on a volunteer basis to protect the health of the community, per CNA.