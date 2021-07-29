Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan Indigenous village blocking tourists from local sites due to COVID concerns

Taitung's Lidao Village to maintain community roadblock until Aug. 15 despite Level 2 alert

  510
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/29 15:51
Taiwan Indigenous village blocking tourists from local sites due to COVID concerns

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A tribal village in eastern Taiwan has decided to continue operating a checkpoint on the highway leading to Lake Jiaming and other local attractions until Aug. 15 to keep out tourists.

Lidao Village in Taitung County’s Haiduan Township made the decision as a COVID precaution, despite the national pandemic alert being lowered to Level 2 on Tuesday (July 27) and after many trails across the country reopened, CNA reported.

According to the report, a tribal council meeting determined the village would continue to operate the checkpoint on the South Cross-Island Highway that passes through their village. In place since May 18, the roadblock has closed off the only way to Lake Jiaming, Mt. Jiemaosi, and the Lisong Hot Spring.

The village has also decided to keep its bed and breakfasts, stores, and local specialty shops closed until Aug. 15.

Tribal council head Chiu Chiang-yung (邱強永) said that the checkpoint has been manned by villagers and tribal cadre members on a volunteer basis to protect the health of the community, per CNA.
Lidao Village
Haiduan Township
South Cross-Island Highway
Lake Jiaming
Mt. Jiemaosi
Lisong Hot Spring
check point
tribal village

RELATED ARTICLES

Lake Jiaming hikers can now receive certificates
Lake Jiaming hikers can now receive certificates
2021/05/11 09:00
On-site applications soon available for day trips to Taiwan’s Lake Jiaming
On-site applications soon available for day trips to Taiwan’s Lake Jiaming
2021/04/28 20:34
Lake Jiaming in eastern Taiwan to be off limits to hikers for 3 months starting Jan 5
Lake Jiaming in eastern Taiwan to be off limits to hikers for 3 months starting Jan 5
2018/01/03 16:10
Jiaming Lake to be reopened on April
Jiaming Lake to be reopened on April
2017/04/07 11:01
Lake Jiaming to be off limits for 3 months starting Jan 5
Lake Jiaming to be off limits for 3 months starting Jan 5
2017/01/02 15:34

Updated : 2021-07-29 18:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's 'Goddess of Weightlifting' takes gold at Tokyo Games
Taiwan's 'Goddess of Weightlifting' takes gold at Tokyo Games
Taiwanese weightlifter could take bronze if China's Hou found doping
Taiwanese weightlifter could take bronze if China's Hou found doping
China calls NHK's listing of Taiwan on Olympic medal table 'little tricks'
China calls NHK's listing of Taiwan on Olympic medal table 'little tricks'
Photo of the Day: Wolf warrior diplomats howl over pic of Chinese weightlifter
Photo of the Day: Wolf warrior diplomats howl over pic of Chinese weightlifter
Taiwan rejects China's claim over it
Taiwan rejects China's claim over it
Weightlifter wins Philippines' 1st Olympic gold medal, foils China's plans for 8
Weightlifter wins Philippines' 1st Olympic gold medal, foils China's plans for 8
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, no deaths
Vaccine registration site now has option for Taiwan-made jab
Vaccine registration site now has option for Taiwan-made jab
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for May and June announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for May and June announced
Public divided over Taiwan’s COVID vaccine policy: Poll
Public divided over Taiwan’s COVID vaccine policy: Poll