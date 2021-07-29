Alexa
Google Taiwan kickstarts incubator project for local startups

Project part of Smart Taiwan initiative for budding companies

  101
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/29 15:30
Google logo (Pixabay image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Google Taiwan on Thursday (July 29) inaugurated an incubator project that will foster startups in Taiwan and help them expand their presence globally.

The project is part of an initiative launched in 2018 to nurture entrepreneurship and promote digital transformation for local companies. Also involved in the campaign are seed accelerator AppWorks Ventures Co., NTU Accelerator, and the National Development Council, according to a Google Taiwan blog.

The incubator will provide assistance to startups via a three-pronged approach. Lectures featuring experts from various departments of Google will offer insights into the latest tech trends, corporate culture, industry vibes, and overseas operation know-how to Taiwanese entrepreneurs.

Companies will also receive tailor-made mentoring to help them attain objectives through market positioning and other strategies, while the Google Cloud program will see more Taiwan-based startups gain access to financial and technical support.

Google, itself a startup-turned tech giant, has aided over 600 budding companies in the Asia Pacific since 2018, having raised a combined NT$27.9 billion (US$1 billion) in funds. In collaboration with Taiwanese academia, industry, and the central government, Google will continue to help local businesses secure a footing at home and abroad, said Tina Lin (林雅芳), Google Taiwan's general manager.
