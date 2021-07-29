Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Military police armed with rocket launchers patrol near Taiwan Presidential Office

Drill part of preparations for annual Han Kuang exercise in September

  547
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/29 15:08
The Kestrel rocket system (NCSIST photo). 

The Kestrel rocket system (NCSIST photo). 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Military police on Clouded Leopard armored vehicles and motorbikes carrying Kestrel rocket launchers patrolled near the Presidential Office, reports said Thursday (July 29).

The armed convoy was spotted early Wednesday (July 28) morning and was part of a drill scenario in which enemy forces are trying to take control of strategic sites in the capital city, CNA reported.

The Kestrel is a shoulder-launched anti-armor rocket developed by the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST). Its presence in exercises in the center of Taipei City was seen as part of the preparations for the 37th annual edition of the Han Kuang drills, postponed until September because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wednesday's drill was intended to familiarize soldiers and officers with war conditions in an urban setting, including how to prevent an enemy from occupying key strategic locations, the report said.
military drills
military police
Clouded Leopard
Clouded Leopard armored vehicle
Kestrel rocket
Kestrel anti-armor rockets
NCSIST
Presidential Office Building
Han Kuang 37

RELATED ARTICLES

'Clouded Leopard' armored vehicles take to Taiwan's roads
'Clouded Leopard' armored vehicles take to Taiwan's roads
2021/07/14 15:36
Taiwan's NCSIST says rockets in line with international regulations
Taiwan's NCSIST says rockets in line with international regulations
2021/07/12 14:12
Taiwan Army brigade carries out combat readiness exercise
Taiwan Army brigade carries out combat readiness exercise
2021/07/01 16:11
Taiwan tipped to test new missile on June 23
Taiwan tipped to test new missile on June 23
2021/06/12 13:34
Taiwan to conduct live-fire cannon tests in US for armored vehicle project
Taiwan to conduct live-fire cannon tests in US for armored vehicle project
2021/06/06 10:58

Updated : 2021-07-29 16:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's 'Goddess of Weightlifting' takes gold at Tokyo Games
Taiwan's 'Goddess of Weightlifting' takes gold at Tokyo Games
Taiwanese weightlifter could take bronze if China's Hou found doping
Taiwanese weightlifter could take bronze if China's Hou found doping
China calls NHK's listing of Taiwan on Olympic medal table 'little tricks'
China calls NHK's listing of Taiwan on Olympic medal table 'little tricks'
Photo of the Day: Wolf warrior diplomats howl over pic of Chinese weightlifter
Photo of the Day: Wolf warrior diplomats howl over pic of Chinese weightlifter
Taiwan rejects China's claim over it
Taiwan rejects China's claim over it
Weightlifter wins Philippines' 1st Olympic gold medal, foils China's plans for 8
Weightlifter wins Philippines' 1st Olympic gold medal, foils China's plans for 8
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, no deaths
Vaccine registration site now has option for Taiwan-made jab
Vaccine registration site now has option for Taiwan-made jab
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for May and June announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for May and June announced
Public divided over Taiwan’s COVID vaccine policy: Poll
Public divided over Taiwan’s COVID vaccine policy: Poll