Military police armed with rocket launchers patrol near Taiwan Presidential Office

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Military police on Clouded Leopard armored vehicles and motorbikes carrying Kestrel rocket launchers patrolled near the Presidential Office, reports said Thursday (July 29).

The armed convoy was spotted early Wednesday (July 28) morning and was part of a drill scenario in which enemy forces are trying to take control of strategic sites in the capital city, CNA reported.

The Kestrel is a shoulder-launched anti-armor rocket developed by the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST). Its presence in exercises in the center of Taipei City was seen as part of the preparations for the 37th annual edition of the Han Kuang drills, postponed until September because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wednesday's drill was intended to familiarize soldiers and officers with war conditions in an urban setting, including how to prevent an enemy from occupying key strategic locations, the report said.