Taiwan reports 16 local COVID cases, no deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (July 29) reported 16 new local COVID-19 cases, a slight decrease from the 18 reported the previous day.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) that afternoon announced 18 new coronavirus cases, including 16 local and two imported infections. The CECC did not announce any deaths from the disease that day, leaving the COVID death toll at 787.

Local cases

The latest local cases include 13 males and three females between the ages of 20 and 60, with the dates of symptom onset and testing ranging from July 25-28. As for the distribution of these cases, there were seven in New Taipei City, five in Taipei City, two in Kaohsiung City, and one each in Taoyuan City and Chiayi City.

Epidemiological investigations determined that of these, 14 are from known sources and two are from unknown sources. Related investigations are ongoing to clarify the source of the infections.

Quarantine numbers

Chen pointed out that among the 14,400 cases announced between May 11 and July 27, 12,801, or 88.9%, have been released from quarantine.

Imported cases

According to Chen, case No. 15,738 is a Taiwanese man in his 30s who returned to Taiwan from the U.S. on July 27. A test taken at the airport came back positive for COVID-19 on July 29, prompting the health department to tell 15 passengers who sat in the two rows directly in front of and behind him to enter isolation.

Case No. 15,745 is a Taiwanese man in his 70s how has lived in Cambodia for a long period of time. He began to experience fever and shortness of breath on July 9 and was diagnosed that day with pneumonia, but was not hospitalized until July 19.

On July 28, he boarded an international medical emergency flight to Taiwan, where he was tested and place in a hospital isolation ward. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 on July 28 and the health department is currently conducting contact tracing in his case.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 1,998,284 COVID-19 tests, with 1,981,309 coming back negative. Out of the 15,637 confirmed cases, 1,262 were imported, 14,322 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 108 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 787 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 779 deaths from local infections, 392 were in New Taipei; 295 in Taipei; 27 in Keelung; 24 in Taoyuan; 14 in Changhua County; 11 in Hsinchu County; four in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Taitung, Yunlin, and Nantou counties as well as in Kaohsiung. The eight other deaths were imported cases.