New York Asian Film Festival to screen Taiwanese dramas

Over 60 films to be shown at festival this year

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/29 13:36
(NYAFF website image)

(NYAFF website image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The New York Asian Film Festival (NYAFF) will feature five Taiwanese dramas this year.

NYAFF's 20th edition is slated to screen over 60 films from China, Japan, and South Korea, including action movies, comedies, and thrillers. The screenings will be both online and at Lincoln Center starting Aug 6., according to CNA.

According to the official website, five Taiwanese movies will be shown: "City of Lost Things," "The Silent Forest," "A Leg," "As We Like It," and "My Missing Valentine."

"City of Lost Things," the only animated film on the list, was directed by Yee Chih-yen (易智言) in his first attempt at the genre.

Meanwhile, NYAFF's poster features an image from "The Silent Forest," directed by Ko Chen-nien (柯貞年). The drama is based on a real sexual assault incident that happened at one of Taiwan’s schools for the hearing impaired.

Updated : 2021-07-29 15:10 GMT+08:00

