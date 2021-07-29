Taipei Fine Arts Museum App wins gold in US' Muse Awards

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Fine Arts Museum (TFAM) APP won big in the American Alliance of Museum's (AAM) Muse Awards with its appealing interactive design.

The mobile application leads users on an online tour of the art venue. The AAM announced on Wednesday (July 28) that the museum had taken the gold.

The museum took home first place in the Mobile Experience category for its app's interactive components, which are "broadly appealing to a set of diverse audiences and needs." The jury praised the app's "simple and straightforward with multiple moments of engagement that both surprise and delight the visitor."



Interface of TFAM's Mobile App guide (TFAM photo)

The award-winning design features audio introductions to ongoing exhibitions recorded by the artists themselves. In addition, whenever virtual visitors approach the centerpiece, the app automatically sends a notification with an intro to the work in order to save time and make the tour even smoother.

According to the museum, the interactive design of the app was inspired by Taiwanese digital artist Kuo I-chen's (郭奕臣) video installation "Invade the TFAM," which featured a giant airplane flying over the museum during the Taipei Biennial. Veteran Taiwanese artist Kuo Hsueh-Hu’s (郭雪湖) 1982 ink painting "Scenery near Yuan-Shan" has also been featured, providing museum-goers with a vivid contrast between the museum's former and contemporary surroundings.

It explores both the inside and outside of the museum and provides the public with an exciting adventure through virtual and augmented reality.

For more information, visit the website or download the Taipei Fine Arts Museum APP.



(TFAM photo)



(TFAM photo)