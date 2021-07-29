Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Wednesday afternoon (July 28), marking the 14th intrusion this month.

A People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). Taiwan responded by sending aircraft, broadcasting radio warnings, and deploying air defense missile systems to track the plane.

All the planes Beijing has sent into the identification zone so far this month have been slow-flying Y-8 turboprops and included anti-submarine warfare (11), electronic warfare (5), and reconnaissance (1) variants.

Since last September, Beijing has stepped up its gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwestern corner.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s air space where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”