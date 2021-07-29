Alexa
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ

Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, tracked PLAAF plane with air defense missile systems

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/29 11:20
Chinese Y-8 ASW (MND photo)

Chinese Y-8 ASW (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Wednesday afternoon (July 28), marking the 14th intrusion this month.

A People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). Taiwan responded by sending aircraft, broadcasting radio warnings, and deploying air defense missile systems to track the plane.

All the planes Beijing has sent into the identification zone so far this month have been slow-flying Y-8 turboprops and included anti-submarine warfare (11), electronic warfare (5), and reconnaissance (1) variants.

Since last September, Beijing has stepped up its gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwestern corner.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s air space where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

According to MND data, Chinese aircraft were tracked in the ADIZ 10 times in June, 18 times in May, 22 times in April, 18 times in March, 17 times in February, and 27 times in January. Last year, they were observed 19 times in December, 22 times in November, and 22 times in October.
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Flight path of Chinese Y-8 on July 28 (MND image)

Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan MND
PLA Y-8

Updated : 2021-07-29 11:56 GMT+08:00

