Taiwan congratulates Saint Lucia on new prime minister

Foreign ministry pledges to continue expanding relations with Caribbean ally

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/29 11:12
Saint Lucia Prime Minister Philip Joseph Pierre (Facebook, Saint Lucia Labour Party photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Wednesday (July 28) congratulated Saint Lucia’s newly elected prime minister on his victory and pledged to continue close bilateral ties.

The Caribbean nation, a diplomatic ally of Taiwan, held its general election on Monday (July 26), and Philip Joseph Pierre, who leads the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP), was sworn in as prime minister Wednesday after winning 13 of 17 parliamentary constituencies.

MOFA said in a press release that its ambassador to Saint Lucia, Chen Chia-yen (陳家彥) had immediately congratulated Pierre following his victory on behalf of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and the Taiwanese government. The SLP leader has expressed his willingness to expand relations with Taiwan, the ministry added.

MOFA stated that since they established diplomatic relations in 2007, the two countries have enjoyed a steady, amicable relationship and frequent high-level exchanges and visits. The ministry also said bilateral projects have been mutually beneficial.

The foreign ministry noted that Saint Lucia has always supported Taiwan's participation in international organizations and predicted deepened bilateral cooperation on sustainable prosperity and development.
Saint Lucia
Philip Joseph Pierre
Saint Lucia Labour Party
Taiwan
MOFA
Taiwan-Saint Lucia relations

Updated : 2021-07-29 11:56 GMT+08:00

