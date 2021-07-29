'Emerging Taiwanese Cultural Landscape' on show in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A photography exhibition featuring the development of contemporary Taiwanese culture at Taipei's National Center of Photography and Images opens Thursday (July 29) and will last through Dec. 5.

The 350-piece showcase, “Emerging Taiwanese Cultural Landscape,” reflects post-1930s Taiwanese culture as seen through the lenses of 67 photographers, reported CNA.

The images allow viewers to contemplate the meanings of the "land" and "people" of Taiwan, providing an important reference point for those wishing to study the history of Taiwanese photography, said curator Albert Huang (黃建亮).

The exhibition also seeks to comb through the development of the country's various influences, including indigenous cultures, its colonial history, and the impact of the West.

The show is divided into four sections: The Place, The Everyday, Rituals, and Events. These offer a glimpse into the natural landscape, daily life, customs, and religious practices of different eras, as well as the events that shaped them.

Visitors should arrive during their scheduled time slot in line with the current epidemic prevention curbs. There will be four daily sessions every Tuesday to Sunday, with each lasting 90 minutes.

To make a reservation, visit the venue's website.



Selections from "Emerging Taiwanese Cultural Landscape" exhibition (NCPI photos)