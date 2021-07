Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has been speaking out for human rights while visiting the US Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has been speaking out for human rights while visiting the US

US President Joe Biden welcomed Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya to the White House on Wednesday morning, where he reiterated his country's support for Belarus democracy and human rights.

"I was honored to meet with @Tsihanouskaya at the White House this morning. The United States stands with the people of Belarus in their quest for democracy and universal human rights," said Biden via Twitter.

More to come …

js/rt (AFP, Reuters)