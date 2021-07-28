85% of kindergartens in Taiwan reopen with return to Level 2 alert

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) said on Wednesday (July 28) that 85% of kindergartens in Taiwan reopened on Tuesday as the COVID-19 alert was lowered to Level 2, CNA reported.

The Central Epidemic Command Center had earlier announced that kindergartens were allowed to reopen from July 27 if they meet the following conditions: at least 80% of the teachers and workers must be vaccinated, while those who are unvaccinated or received a jab less than 14 days before entering the classroom must have a negative rapid test or PCR test result from within three days and receive regular rapid tests every three to seven days.

Pan said that 3,695 kindergartens, or 85% of the 4,334 in the country, reopened on Tuesday, easing the childcare burden on working parents during the pandemic.