Vaccine doses donated by Lithuania on their way to Taiwan

20,000 AstraZeneca doses expected to arrive July 31

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/28 20:15
Lithuania is donating 20,000 vaccine doses to Taiwan (Facebook, Taipei Mission in the Republic of Latvia photo). 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 20,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses donated by Lithuania have arrived at the airport in the capital Vilnius and will land in Taiwan on July 31, reports said Wednesday (July 28).

The Baltic republic and Taiwan recently announced plans to set up representative offices in each other’s capitals, with the mission in Vilnius bearing the name “Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania.” The mention of “Taiwan” in the name is a first for a European country.

In addition to the plan for an office, Lithuania also announced in June it would donate 20,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Taiwan by the end of September. Lithuanian legislator Matas Maldeikis and Taiwan’s envoy to neighboring Latvia, Eric Huang (黃鈞耀), witnessed the arrival of the vaccines at Vilnius airport Wednesday morning, CNA reported. The doses were stored in a refrigerated area and were being prepared for the trip to Taiwan.

Lithuania, a former part of the Soviet Union, is the third former communist area in Europe to have announced donations of vaccines to Taiwan, following the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Japan and the United States have also gifted vaccine doses as Taiwan ramps up its inoculation campaign against COVID-19.
vaccines
vaccine donations
Lithuania
AstraZeneca
Taiwan-Lithuania relations

Updated : 2021-07-28 21:39 GMT+08:00

