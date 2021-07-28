Alexa
Taiwan Railways cooperating with academic institutions to cut reliance on imports

By 2030, TRA hopes at least 50% of products it buys will be locally made

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/28 17:55
TRA wants to cut its reliance on imported products (CNA, TRA photo). 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) signed a memorandum of cooperation with three academic institutions Wednesday (July 28) in an effort to localize more than half of its production by 2030.

The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), National Kaohsiung University of Science and Technology, and National Taipei University of Technology will help speed up the development of railway equipment and parts but also cooperate on testing, repairs, and personnel training, UDN reported.

While intensifying its joint projects with the academic sector, the TRA said it has also made an effort to procure more local products and repair services. Staff would benefit through intensive training on the maintenance of railway tracks and use of relevant hardware and software.

The final aim is to cut the TRA’s reliance on imported technology and railroad cars while raising the quality and technological level of locally made products.
