Taiwan’s MediaTek unveils Kompanio 1300T chip for tablets

Devices powered by Kompanio 1300T expected to be announced in Q3

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/28 16:08
MediaTek chip (MediaTek image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fabless Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek on Tuesday (July 27) announced its new Kompanio 1300T chipset designed for tablets, Chromebooks, and Arm-powered laptops.

The new chipset was manufactured using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC) 6 nm process. It features an octa-core CPU with a mix of Arm Cortex-A78 and Arm Cortex-A55 cores; however, the company did not provide exact configuration details.

The Kompanio 1300T also packs a nine-core Mali-G77 MC9 GPU, an upgrade from its predecessor the Kompanio 1200’s Mali-G77 MC5, according to Notebookcheck. The new chipset can support displays up to 2.5K at 120 Hz, includes support for HDR10+ video playback, and can also support dual 1080p displays.

As for imaging, the chip supports multi-camera devices with sensors up to 108 MP, video recording at up to 4K at 60 fps, multi-depth Smart Focus, and AI-Clear streaming. This latest chip also has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

According to MediaTek, tablets powered by the Kompanio 1300T are expected to be announced sometime during the third quarter of this year.
Updated : 2021-07-28 17:01 GMT+08:00

