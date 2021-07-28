Only 1% of vaccine registrants in Taiwan choose domestic COVID-19 jab

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Only 83,793, or about 1%, of the 8.28 million COVID-19 vaccine registrants in Taiwan have chosen or elected to switch their preference to the domestic vaccine developed by Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp since the latest round of registration opened on Tuesday (July 27), CNA reported.

According to Central Epidemic Command Center statistics, out of the 8.28 million people who had registered their choice of vaccines over the past day but not yet been vaccinated, 412,679, or 4.98%, had selected only the AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccine. Meanwhile, about 3.23 million, or 39%, had chosen only the Moderna shot and only 83,793 people, or 1.01%, had checked the box for the Medigen vaccine.

Regarding those who indicated they are less particular about which vaccine they receive, 4.14 million people, or about 50%, said they are willing to receive either AZ or Moderna; 15,135, or 0.18%, will accept AZ or Medigen; 62,250, or 0.75%, will settle for either Moderna or Medigen; and 335,729, or just over 4%, are okay with any of the three.

As of 1 p.m. on Wednesday, nearly 24 hours after the fourth round of vaccination registration kicked off, about 1 million people, or nearly 73% of the almost 1.4 million who are eligible, had made an appointment. In a reversal of previous rounds, CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said Tuesday that all 1.4 million can go ahead and make vaccination appointments without having to wait for a text message telling them to do so.