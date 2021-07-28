Former Taiwan deputy defense minister denies alleged link to Chinese spy ring

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Deputy Defense Minister Chang Che-ping (張哲平) on Wednesday (July 28) rejected allegations that he had divulged secrets to a spy ring working for China.

Over the past few years, there have been several instances of Chinese intelligence agents recruiting retired or active Taiwanese military officers to provide them with information and contacts, offering the officers trips to China and other destinations.

According to Mirror Media, Chang has attended dinners with members of such a spy ring on several occasions, while his wife has allegedly traveled to Hong Kong at their invitation. As a result, the investigators of a spy ring managed by a Hong Kong businessman have focused their attention on Chang’s activities, CNA reported.

The ex-deputy defense minister, who assumed the position of National Defense University president on July 1, said that during his long military career, he cultivated the habit of not revealing details about his job during conversations with outsiders. He said he avoided discussing official matters in order not to create any misunderstandings and that members of his family who go on trips overseas, including to China, have always paid for them with their own wallets.

Mirror Media alleged that Chang’s transfer from the ministry to the university had been suggested to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) by national security officials amid concerns over his alleged connections with the spy ring. The Taipei District Prosecutors Office has not commented on the media's claim that it is investigating Chang, CNA reported.