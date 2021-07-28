Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, no deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (July 28) reported 18 new local COVID-19 cases, a slight increase from the 16 reported the previous day.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) that afternoon announced 20 new coronavirus cases, including 18 local and two imported infections. The CECC did not announce any deaths from the disease that day, leaving the COVID death toll at 787.

Local cases

The latest local cases include 14 males and four females between the ages of 10 and 90, with the dates of symptom onset and testing ranging from July 12-27. As for the distribution of these cases, there were eight in New Taipei City, six in Taipei, three in Taoyuan, and one in Kaohsiung.

Epidemiological investigations determined that of these, 16 are from known sources and two are from unknown sources. Related investigations are ongoing to clarify the source of the infections.

Quarantine numbers

Chen pointed out that among the 14,383 cases announced between May 11 and July 26, 12,686, or 88.2%, have been released from quarantine.

Imported cases

According to Chen, case No. 15,726 is a Taiwanese man in his 60s who worked in Indonesia for an extended period of time. He began experiencing symptoms of the virus on July 14, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on July 17, and took an international emergency medical flight to Taiwan On July 27.

Case No. 15,727 is a Taiwanese woman who returned to the country from the U.S. on July 26. She was immediately placed in a quarantine center, where she was tested for the virus and was diagnosed on July 28.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 1,975,087 COVID-19 tests, with 1,958,568 coming back negative. Out of the 15,619 confirmed cases, 1,260 were imported, 14,306 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 108 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 787 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 779 deaths from local infections, 392 were in New Taipei; 295 in Taipei; 27 in Keelung; 24 in Taoyuan; 14 in Changhua County; 11 in Hsinchu County; four in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Taitung, Yunlin, and Nantou counties as well as in Kaohsiung. The eight other deaths were imported cases.