Canada's TSN displays Taiwan flag on Olympic medal table

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Canada's Taiwanese community has been heartened to see Canada's largest sports channel displaying Taiwan's national flag on its online medal count.

Canada's The Sports Network (TSN) on its online medal table is currently displaying Taiwan's official national flag next to its Olympic team name Chinese Taipei, rather than the white Olympic banner. Radio Free Asia cited Taiwanese-born Canadian citizen, Charlie Wu (吳權益), managing director of the Asian-Canadian Special Events Association (ASCEA), as observing that many international media outlets have "rectified" the name for Taiwan in Olympic coverage.

He noted that both Japan's NHK and France's L'Équipe refers to the Olympic team as Taiwan on their medal charts, with the latter also including Taiwan's national banner. Wu asserted that the fact that these media outlets, along with others in South Korea, Germany, the Netherlands, and Finland, are referring to the team as "Taiwan" demonstrates that the international community is less concerned about "giving China face" and are no longer willing to go along with communist country's "falsehoods."

Wu pointed out that many of Taiwan's athletes do not live in Taipei at all. "Therefore, this Chinese Taipei name can't represent this group of people who go to the competition, and it can't represent all people on the island." Wu then asked, "Why do you insist on putting this name on this group of people?"

He said that in the past, other countries had their own concepts of Taiwan's status but had not expressed them. "Now they only want to do what they think is right," concluded Wu.

Canada's clash with Taiwan over Montreal 1976 Olympics

The Republic of China (Taiwan) first competed in the Olympics in 1932, but in 1975, the People's Republic of China (PRC) applied to participate in the games and insisted that the Republic of China be decertified in the process. Days before the start of the 1976 Montreal Games, Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau (father of current Prime Minister Justin Trudeau) initially refused to allow the Republic of China to participate because his country only recognized the PRC.

Trudeau later suggested that the Republic of China compete as "Taiwan" as a compromise. However, the Republic of China government refused his terms at the time and boycotted the games.

Taiwan was not allowed back into the Olympics until the International Olympic Committee passed the so-called Nagoya Resolution in Nagoya, Japan, in 1979, dictating that Taiwan use the ambiguous name "Chinese Taipei" but not its national flag or anthem.