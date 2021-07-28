Weightlifter wins Taiwan's record 6th medal

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese weightlifter Chen Wen-huei (陳玟卉) took the bronze medal in the women's 64 kg event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Tuesday evening (July 27), bringing a sixth Olympic medal to Taiwan, a record for the country.

During the snatch section of the competition, Chen lifted 97 kg on her first attempt. On her second attempt, she succeeded at lifting 100 kg.

For her third and final attempt in the category, she lifted a personal best of 103 kg. This performance put her in fourth place in the snatch phase.



Chen in snatch category. (CNA photo)

During the clean and jerk, Chen lifted 127 kg on her first attempt. On her second attempt, she tried to pull off 130 kg but was unsuccessful.

She gave it another try but again was unable to complete the lift. When she glanced at the scoreboard, she mistakenly believed that she had been eliminated from medal contention.



Chen in snatch category. (CNA photo)

"After I had completed my lifting, I thought I was in fourth place. I was really sad and had already started to cry and gather my things," said Chen according to the Liberty Times. However, her teammate informed her that she had actually taken third place.

With a final total of 230 kg, Chen was not far behind silver medalist Giorgia Bordignon of Italy, who had 232, and gold medalist Maude Charron of Canada with her total of 236. Bordignon edged Chen by just 1 kg in the snatch (104 to 103) and one in the clean and jerk (128 to 127).



Chen feeling good after snatch competition. (CNA photo)

When asked how it felt to win an Olympic medal, Chen said, "I'm very excited. I haven't recovered yet. I think it's incredible." She added, "Next, I hope to make a breakthrough in the international competition and let the world see Taiwan."

In accordance with the Regulations on the Issuance of Guoguang Athletic Medals and Scholarships (國光體育獎章及獎助學金頒發辦法), she will be given a bonus of NT$5 million (US$178,000) for winning a bronze medal in an Olympic sport. Chen said she will give the money to her family to decide how to spend it.



Chen in clean and jerk category. (CNA photo)

Just six days into the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Taiwan has already accumulated six medals, breaking its previous record of five. With 68 athletes in 18 sports and the games set to continue until Aug. 8, Taiwan looks to build on its medal haul.



Chen in clean and jerk category. (CNA photo)

Video showing highlights of Chen's competition: