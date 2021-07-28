Alexa
Five Kenting beaches in southern Taiwan now open

Swimming still banned, water recreation partially allowed

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/28 10:32
A beach in Kenting 

A beach in Kenting  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Five beaches in Kenting National Park have received the green light to open with COVID-19 prevention measures in place.

The five beaches are Sail Rock, Little Bay, Dawan (Big Bay), Fongchuisha, and Xingshawan.

Community organizations and hotels in those areas will be responsible for enforcing COVID rules, including real-name registration, separate entries and exits, temperature taking, disinfection, crowd control, and beach parasols spaced 4 meters apart.

Water activities at Sail Rock will only be permitted conditionally and will be strictly controlled. For example, water scooters are permitted to carry the operator, while other people can only be towed.

A 1-meter distance between participants on all kinds of watercraft is mandatory. Swimming is still banned.

Visitors are urged to keep their masks on and maintain social distancing at all times. Breaches of COVID rules could lead to the closure of the beach facilities, the park warned.
