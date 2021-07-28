Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ

Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, deployed air defense missile systems to track PLAAF plane

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/28 10:38
Chinese Y-8 ASW (MND photo)

Chinese Y-8 ASW (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese military plane entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Tuesday morning (July 27), marking the 13th intrusion this month.

A People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane flew into the southwestern corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, the country sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track it.

All the Chinese planes spotted in the identification zone this month have been slower-flying turboprops, including anti-submarine warfare, electronic warfare, and reconnaissance variants.

Since September of last year, Beijing has stepped up its gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner of the zone.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s air space where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

According to MND data, Chinese aircraft were tracked in Taiwan’s ADIZ 10 times in June, 18 times in May, 22 times in April, 18 times in March, 17 times in February, and 27 times in January. Last year, they were observed 19 times in December, 22 times in November, and 22 times in October.
Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Flight path of Chinese plane on July 27 (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan MND
PLA Y-8

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese anti-submarine turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/07/26 10:45
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/07/23 10:03
Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/07/22 11:32
Chinese anti-submarine warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/07/16 09:46
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/07/15 10:47

Updated : 2021-07-28 10:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's 'Goddess of Weightlifting' takes gold at Tokyo Games
Taiwan's 'Goddess of Weightlifting' takes gold at Tokyo Games
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for May and June announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for May and June announced
Californians welcome real Taiwan breakfasts
Californians welcome real Taiwan breakfasts
NHK anchor introduces 'Taiwan' team at Tokyo Olympics
NHK anchor introduces 'Taiwan' team at Tokyo Olympics
Registration for fourth round of vaccinations in Taiwan to begin Tuesday
Registration for fourth round of vaccinations in Taiwan to begin Tuesday
Taiwan to retain strict border controls after return to Level 2 alert
Taiwan to retain strict border controls after return to Level 2 alert
Tokyo Olympics Twitter account not posting flag for Taiwan when its athletes medal
Tokyo Olympics Twitter account not posting flag for Taiwan when its athletes medal
Photo of the Day: Wolf warrior diplomats howl over pic of Chinese weightlifter
Photo of the Day: Wolf warrior diplomats howl over pic of Chinese weightlifter
China calls NHK's listing of Taiwan on Olympic medal table 'little tricks'
China calls NHK's listing of Taiwan on Olympic medal table 'little tricks'
Taiwan beats China in men's team archery at Tokyo Olympics
Taiwan beats China in men's team archery at Tokyo Olympics