Moderna vaccine to be in short supply in Taiwan: CECC head

Moderna vaccine will only be available to relatively small number of people in near future: Chen

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/28 11:06
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-cheng (陳時中) said on Tuesday (July 27) that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be in short supply this year.

The CECC at 2 p.m. on Tuesday launched the foruth round of registration for vaccination. In addition to the AstraZeneca (AZ) and Moderna vaccines, the domestic COVID-19 vaccine developed by Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp. is also included on the list of preferred vaccines for registrants.

However, the vaccine to be administered in the latest round, which will take place from July 30 to Aug. 6, is still the AZ vaccine.

In fact, the AZ vaccine has been the dominant vaccine available since the country's second round of vaccinations.

During Tuesday’s briefing, a reporter asked Chen whether people will have the chance to get the Moderna jab in the fifth round. In response, the CECC head pointed out that Taiwan has obtained a total of 8.55 million Moderna doses, including 6.05 million purchased by the government and 2.5 million doses donated by the U.S., CNA reported.

He reckoned that if every recipient receives two doses of Moderna, the total number of people who can be vaccinated with that vaccine is only a little over 4 million. Given that 2.91 million doses of Moderna have already been administered, the vaccine will be available only to a relatively small group of people in the near future, Chen added.
Updated : 2021-07-28 11:29 GMT+08:00

