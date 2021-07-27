Alexa
Bodies of Taiwanese father and son swept out to sea found

Father had taken children to beach in Kaohsiung on Sunday

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/27 18:29
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The bodies of a father and son swept out to sea from a beach in the southern city of Kaohsiung on Sunday evening (July 25) were found on Monday, CNA reported.

The father, surnamed Lee (李), 43, had taken his six-year-old son and eight-year-old daughter to the beach near the Shell Museum in Cijin District on Sunday. In the early evening, the father reportedly saw his son carried off by waves and attempted to rescue him. However, both soon disappeared, leaving Lee's daughter on the beach alone.

The Kaohsiung Fire Bureau, along with the Coast Guard, dispatched a total of 30 vehicles and 59 people to the scene on Sunday night after receiving a report of the incident from the city’s Gushan Precinct.

The search-and-rescue operation was suspended around 10 p.m. on Sunday, with the father and son still nowhere to be found.

According to the fire bureau, the search-and-rescue personnel found the body of Lee sometime after 6 a.m. on Monday. Around 11 a.m. on Monday, the boy’s body was recovered as well.
