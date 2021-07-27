Alexa
Taiwan’s Turtle Island tentatively set to reopen to visitors July 29

Yilan County Government allowing whale and dolphin-watching cruises to operate again

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/27 17:38
(Northeast and Yilan Coast National Scenic Area Administration photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Northeast and Yilan Coast National Scenic Area Administration (NYCNSAA) said that Turtle Island (Guishan Island), which sits off the coast of Yilan County's Toucheng Township, is tentatively set to reopen to visitors July 29.

As the Yilan County Government has allowed whale and dolphin-watching cruises to operate again following the relaxation of epidemic prevention restrictions, the NYCNSAA said on Monday (July 26) that it will go along with the county government's policy and reopen Turtle Island to visitors, CNA reported.

However, following the recent passage of Typhoon In-Fa near Taiwan, the environment and wharf on Turtle Island need to be cleaned up, the scenic area administration said, adding that it has set July 29 as the tentative date for reopening the island to visitors.

(Northeast and Yilan Coast National Scenic Area Administration photo)
Updated : 2021-07-27 17:49 GMT+08:00

